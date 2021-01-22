Weather Forecasting For January 22: Fair Across Nepal

With no major weather activities, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province tonight.
