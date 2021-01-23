Japan Government Denies Report Of Olympic Cancellation

Japan Government Denies Report Of Olympic Cancellation

Jan. 23, 2021, 8:16 a.m.

The Japanese government has denied a major British newspaper's report about a possible cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics this summer reports NHK.

According NHK, the Times reported on Thursday that the Japanese government has privately concluded the event will have to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The paper also quoted an unnamed senior member of Japan's ruling coalition as saying that the focus is now on securing the Games for Tokyo in the next available year, 2032.

Japan's government on Friday issued a statement totally denying the media report.

The statement says that competition schedules and venues for the Tokyo Games have been decided, and that all the parties involved are working hard to make the event a success.

It also says the government will continue to work closely with the International Olympic Committee, the Tokyo organizers, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to prepare for a safe and secure event. It adds thorough anti-infection measures will be implemented.

Agencies

