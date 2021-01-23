Kathmandu Valley Confirms 109 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 109 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3541 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 109 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 109 cases, Kathmandu districts records 80 cases followed by 20 Lalitpur and 9 Bhaktapur .

With 232 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 269188.