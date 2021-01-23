US Vice President Kamala Harris Wears Prabal Gurung's Design

Jan. 23, 2021, 5:31 p.m.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris attended the virtual national inaugural prayer service in a Prabal Gurung attire.

Gurung, who has dressed celebrities from all over the world including former First Lady Michelle Obama, took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the US Vice-president.

Good Morning!!! 🇺🇸 Vice President @kamalaharris wearing our designs at the virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service today.Prabal Gurung Twitter

Gratitude, immense gratitude

Nepali-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung had designed the dress that Harris had donned at the service.US Ambassador Twitter

American Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry expressed his pleasure that he had met Gurung who had dressed Harris, at the US Embassy in Kathmandu little more than a year ago.

EsRDXC9XAAAVBXl.jpg

Vice-president Kamala Harris seen at the virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer service in Prabal Gurung’s design. Photo courtesy: US Embassy, Kathmandu/Twitter

Agencies

