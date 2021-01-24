COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 270 New Cases, 403 Recovery And 7 Deaths

With 270 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 269450.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4413 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 270 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 403 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 264137 the recovery rate is 98..03 percent.

As many as 7 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2001. There are 3312 are active cases in the country