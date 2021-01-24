Global COVID-19 Cases Top 98 Million, 2 Million Deaths

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide have exceeded 98 million, with over two million deaths and more than 54 million recoveries, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Chinese mainland recorded 107 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 90 local transmissions.

Hong Kong ordered a 48-hour lockdown in part of Kowloon and aims to test all residents in the area.

British ministers will discuss on Monday a further tightening of travel restrictions and a possible hotel quarantine for arrivals, BBC reported.