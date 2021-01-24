Kathmandu Valley Confirms 133 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 133 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4413 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 133 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 133 cases, Kathmandu districts records 103 cases followed by 25 Lalitpur and 5 Bhaktapur . There are 139 patients are in ICU and 23 in ventilator.

With 270 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 269450.