M7.0 Quake Hits South Shetland Islands, Tsunami Warning Issued In Chile

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 jolted South Shetland Islands at 23:36:55 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Chile's interior ministry issued a tsunami warning following the quake. Strong tremors were felt in the Chilean capital Santiago.

The epicenter, with a depth of 7.8 km, was initially determined to be at 62.0 degrees south latitude and 55.3 degrees west longitude.

Source: CGTN