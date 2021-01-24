NIBL Has Started Consolidated Banking Operations With City Express Finance Company Limited

NIBL Has Started Consolidated Banking Operations With City Express Finance Company Limited

Jan. 24, 2021, 1:09 p.m.

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. (NIBL) announces the commencement of consolidated operations between itself and City Express Finance Company Limited from January 24. The joint operations will be carried out from three branches namely; Ghantaghar, Birtamod & Gaighat and will provide banking services to our customers. Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. had acquired City Express Finance Company Limited with swap ratio of 100:30.

According to a press release issued by NIBL, NIBL now has 86 branches, 128 ATMs, 20 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 59 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Light Snowfall Is Likely In Eastern And Western High Himalayas
Jan 24, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 109 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 23, 2021
Global IME Bank Ltd Launches Cashless Transaction In Nakkhu
Jan 23, 2021
Pathao Nepal Signed An Agreement To Provide Insurance To Tts Customers And Riders
Jan 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 232 New Cases, 386 Recovery And 8 Deaths
Jan 23, 2021

More on Economy

Global IME Bank Ltd Launches Cashless Transaction In Nakkhu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 36 minutes ago
Pathao Nepal Signed An Agreement To Provide Insurance To Tts Customers And Riders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 49 minutes ago
NOC Has Started A Study On Building A Pipeline From Charaali And Silliguri By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Hero Motorcorp Surpasses The Monumental 100 Million Cumulative Production Milestone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Minister Gyawali Stresses The Need To Ensure Easy And Affordable Access To Vaccines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
Nepal Investment Bank Ltd Announces Total 18.5 Percent Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

Global COVID-19 Cases Top 98 Million, 2 Million Deaths By Agencies Jan 24, 2021
NAC Brought 17 Death Bodies Of Nepalis From Malaysia By Agencies Jan 24, 2021
M7.0 Quake Hits South Shetland Islands, Tsunami Warning Issued In Chile By Agencies Jan 24, 2021
Light Snowfall Is Likely In Eastern And Western High Himalayas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2021
Larry King, legendary Talk Show Host, Dies At 87 By Agencies Jan 23, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccines Will Reach In All The Provinces By Sunday By Agencies Jan 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75