NIBL Has Started Consolidated Banking Operations With City Express Finance Company Limited

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. (NIBL) announces the commencement of consolidated operations between itself and City Express Finance Company Limited from January 24. The joint operations will be carried out from three branches namely; Ghantaghar, Birtamod & Gaighat and will provide banking services to our customers. Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. had acquired City Express Finance Company Limited with swap ratio of 100:30.

According to a press release issued by NIBL, NIBL now has 86 branches, 128 ATMs, 20 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 59 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.