Election Commission Rules Not To Recognize NCP Split

Jan. 25, 2021, 7:25 a.m.

The Election Commission on Sunday denied accepting the claims of official recognition of neither faction of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) reports The Rising Nepal.

A meeting of the EC concluded late in the evening deciding to send separate letters to both chairmen of the party-- KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ stating that the previous status of the NCP has not been altered.

The meeting chaired by Chief Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya concluded no alteration could be possible in the NCP details. Both the factions had written the EC to correct the details of the party as per the Political Party Act 2016, Clause 51.

According to daily, the EC would recognize only the documents presented jointly by the two chairs, Oli and Prachanda, and it would recognize only the 441-member central committee formed during the unification of the two communist parties.

According to EC, the election body will give recognition to the records which the EC had with it before December 20, 2020 reports daily.

Agencies

