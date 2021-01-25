Kathmandu Valley Confirms 154 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 154 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 25, 2021, 4:53 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 154 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4858 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 154 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 154 cases, Kathmandu districts records 133 cases followed by 13 Lalitpur and 8 Bhaktapur .

With 339 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 269789.

