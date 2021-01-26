Himalayan Bank Ltd And Eastern Agency Sign Agreement

Himalayan Bank Ltd And Eastern Agency Sign Agreement

Jan. 26, 2021, 12:51 p.m.

Himalayan Bank Ltd and Eastern Agency Pvt Ltd signed an agreement to provide concessional loan to customers to purchase vehicles. On behalf of the bank, Chief manager Jayandra Bikram Shah signed the agreement and chief executive officer Sunil Thapa signed an agreement on behalf of Eastern Agency Pvt Ltd.

According to a press release issued by the bank, the bank will offer necessary loan in purchasing the vechiles from the company.

