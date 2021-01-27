COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 283 New Cases, 246 Recovery And 3 Deaths

With 283 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 270375.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4382 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 283 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 246 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 265069 the recovery rate is 98.04 percent.

As many as 3 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2020. There are 3286 are active cases in the country.