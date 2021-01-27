Kathmandu Valley Logs 145 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 145 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 27, 2021, 5:10 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4382 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 145 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 145 cases, Kathmandu districts records 122 cases followed by 14 Lalitpur and 9 Bhaktapur .

With 283 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 270375.

There are 139 patients are in ICU and 23 in ventilator and 749 in institutional isolation.

