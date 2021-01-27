Weather Forecasting For January 27: Fair In The Rest Of Country

Weather Forecasting For January 27: Fair In The Rest Of Country

Jan. 27, 2021, 7:19 a.m.

There are partly cloudy in province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

