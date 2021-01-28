COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 213 New Cases, 296 Recovery And 0 Deaths

With 213 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 270588.
Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3791 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 213 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.
He said that 296 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 265365 the recovery rate is 98.07 percent.
As many as 0 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2020. There are 3203 are active cases in the country.
VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75