COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 213 New Cases, 296 Recovery And 0 Deaths

With 213 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 270588.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3791 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 213 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 296 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 265365 the recovery rate is 98.07 percent.

As many as 0 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2020. There are 3203 are active cases in the country.