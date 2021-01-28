Global COVID-19 Cases Top 100 Million

Global COVID-19 Cases Top 100 Million

Jan. 28, 2021, 8:43 a.m.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide have exceeded 100 million, with over 2 million deaths and more than 55 million recoveries, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

UK nationals and residents returning from "red list" countries will be quarantined at government-provided hotels. And people wishing to go abroad will first be required to declare the reason for travel and prove it is essential.

The U.S. government is buying an additional 200 million vaccine doses and will have enough to inoculate 300 million Americans by the end of summer or early fall, President Joe Biden said. The country has had over 25 million COVID-19 cases and more than 428,000 deaths.

Agencies

