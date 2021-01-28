Kathmandu Valley Confirms 123 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 123new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3791 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 123 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 123 cases, Kathmandu districts records 107 cases followed by 10 Lalitpur and 6 Bhaktapur .

With 213 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 270588.

There are 146 patients are in ICU and 26 in ventilator and 749 in institutional isolation.