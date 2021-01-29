KOICA Provides $ 4.7 Million For Empowerment Of Rural Communities In Nepal

KOICA initiates a project to Empower Rural Communities in Nepal through an Integrated Approach to Health and Income Growth

Jan. 29, 2021, 5 p.m.

Park Chong-suk, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal, and Shreekrishna Nepal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project “Empowering Rural Communities in Nepal through an Integrated Approach to Health and Income Growth.

According to a press release issued by KOICA, the total budget of the project is US$ 4.7 million and it will for the period of five years.

The Record of Discussion (RoD) for the project was signed between The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) and The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on 24th of July, 2020.

KakaoTalk_20210129_133454484.jpg

The main goal of this project is to improve the living standard of community people through enhanced access to outreach centers, participatory health and rural development programs, and income generation opportunities. The project has set 3 outputs i.e. increased income, improved health and increased community capacity of communities of project areas.

In the partnership with the Dhulikhel Hospital - Kathmandu University Hospital (DH-KUH) the project will be implemented in its outreach centers namely; Manekharka and Hindi in Sindhupalchowk District, Salambu in Kavre District and Puttar in Tanahun District . Similarly, a consortium of Korea Institute for Development Strategy (KDS) and Yonsei University has been selected as the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) during September 2020.

KOICA plans to start the construction of 2 outreach centers in Hindi and Puttar within 2021 and targets to complete by 2023, provide medical equipment in 2 outreach centers once the construction is complete, and implement various activities related to income generation opportunities in 3 project areas i.e. Puttar, Hindi and Manikharka through improved farming methods and infrastructure.

KakaoTalk_20210129_133457755.jpg

In close coordination with KOICA and DH, the PMC will mainly be responsible for conducting agricultural programs as integrated rural community development and in performing health improvement activities including capacity building of health workers in response to infectious disease such as COVID-19 in project sites.

KOICA has continued its development assistance to Nepal mainly in health, education and rural development sectors based on the need and priorities of the Government of Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 82 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 157 New Cases, 333 Recovery And 5 Deaths
Jan 29, 2021
Qatar Airways Launches Flights To Seattle On State-of-the-Art Boeing 777
Jan 29, 2021
Weather Update And Forecast For January 29 Across Nepal
Jan 29, 2021
Sindhuli Road Rehabilitation Work Completed
Jan 28, 2021

More on National

INDIA GIFTS VACCINE Sign Of Closeness By A Correspondent 12 hours, 43 minutes ago
Sindhuli Road Rehabilitation Work Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Israeli Embassy In Kathmandu Celebrates Tu Bishvat Planting Tree By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
All Nepalis Will Receive COVID-19 Vaccine In Three Months: PM Oli By Agencies 1 day, 16 hours ago
Fast Track Construction: Fast Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Embassy Of India Celebrated 72nd Republic Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 82 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 157 New Cases, 333 Recovery And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2021
Qatar Airways Launches Flights To Seattle On State-of-the-Art Boeing 777 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2021
Nepal Begins Vaccination By Keshab Poudel Jan 29, 2021
NEPAL COVID-19 Vaccine Launched By A Correspondent Jan 29, 2021
Covid-19: Novavax Vaccine Shows 89% Efficacy In UK Trials By Agencies Jan 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75