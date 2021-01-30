COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 109 New Cases, 350 Recovery And 2 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 109 New Cases, 350 Recovery And 2 Deaths

Jan. 30, 2021, 4:06 p.m.

With 109 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 270859.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3618 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 109 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 350 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 266048 the recovery rate is 98.35 percent.

As many as 2 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2027. There are 2779 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

U.S Ambassador Berry Paid A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa
Jan 30, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 64 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 30, 2021
Mathematics Is Compulsory In High School
Jan 30, 2021
Minor Blast Near Israel Embassy In New Delhi: States, Airports On Alert
Jan 30, 2021
Weather Update And Forecast For January 30 Across Nepal
Jan 30, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 64 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 48 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 82 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 157 New Cases, 333 Recovery And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
NEPAL COVID-19 Vaccine Launched By A Correspondent 1 day, 5 hours ago
Covid-19: Novavax Vaccine Shows 89% Efficacy In UK Trials By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 123 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

U.S Ambassador Berry Paid A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2021
HIMALAYA SHUMSHER RANA Life At 94 By A Correspondent Jan 30, 2021
Instability Abounds By Dr. Tilak Rawal Jan 30, 2021
Mathematics Is Compulsory In High School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2021
Minor Blast Near Israel Embassy In New Delhi: States, Airports On Alert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2021
Weather Update And Forecast For January 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75