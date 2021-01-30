COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 109 New Cases, 350 Recovery And 2 Deaths

With 109 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 270859.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3618 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 109 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 350 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 266048 the recovery rate is 98.35 percent.

As many as 2 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2027. There are 2779 are active cases in the country.