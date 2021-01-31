COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 105 New Cases, 288 Recovery And 2 Deaths

With 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 270959.
Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3308 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 105 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.
He said that 288 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 266336 the recovery rate is 98.35 percent.
As many as 2 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2029. There are 2594 are active cases in the country.
