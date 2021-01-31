Kathmandu Valley Logs 68 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 31, 2021, 4:57 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3308 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 68 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 68 cases, Kathmandu districts records 60 cases followed by Lalitpur 6 and Bhaktapur 2.

With 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 270959.

There are 143 patients in ICU and 25 in ventilator and 832 in institutional isolation.

