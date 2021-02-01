China Offers 300,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Grant To Nepal

Chinese Embassy said that China has decided to provide Nepal 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in grant.

The embassy of the People's Republic of China in Nepal has confirmed that the COVID-19 developed by the Sinopharm which has already got conditional marketing approval in China would be provided as grant assistance to Nepal.

"China and Nepal are good neighbors, good friends and good partners. Facing whatever challenges like the earthquake and the pandemic, the two countries have always supported and helped each other through thick and thin. In order to implement President Xi Jinping’s solemn commitment that China will make its vaccines a global public good once available, and on the request of the Nepali government，the Chinese government has decided to provide 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in grant assistance to Nepal, which would benefit 150,000 Nepali people," the Chinese embassy said in its response to journalists issued on Sunday.

The Chinese Embassy is coordinating with relevant Nepali authorities on the registration for emergency use and receipt of the vaccine and would like to deliver the vaccines to the Nepal side at the earliest so as to help Nepal win the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese side is willing to work together with the Nepali side to build a community of health for all and further strengthen and promote the strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity between the two countries, the Chinese embassy said

More than 24 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Sinopharm have already been administrated by January 31 in China.

Embassy claimed that so far, the vaccine has got licenses for marketing or approval for emergency use in 13 countries including Pakistan, the UAE, Egypt and Hungary.

With regard to the date of arrival of the vaccine, the Chinese embassy said that the vaccine would be provided as soon as Nepal approves the use of the vaccine.

Despite huge demands for the vaccines both in China domestically and across the world at present, the Chinese government has prioritized Nepal in providing the vaccines, fully demonstrating the great importance it attaches to the China-Nepal friendship, the embassy said

After a two-dose inoculation procedure, the vaccine shows 79.34% efficacy against COVID-19, and the seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibodies reached 99.52%.

The safety and effectiveness of the vaccine has surpassed the marketing standards of the World Health Organization, and received wide recognition by other countries, the embassy said in its response.