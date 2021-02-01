COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 159 New Cases, 264 Recovery And 0 Deaths

With 159 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 271118.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4145Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 159 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 264 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 266600 the recovery rate is 98.33 percent.

As many as 0 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2029. There are 2489 are active cases in the country.