COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 171 New Cases, 259 Recovery And 1 Deaths

With 171 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 271289.
Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2946 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 171 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.
He said that 259 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 266859 the recovery rate is 98.37 percent.
As many as 1 person have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2030. There are 2400 are active cases in the country.
VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75