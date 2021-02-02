COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 171 New Cases, 259 Recovery And 1 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 171 New Cases, 259 Recovery And 1 Deaths

Feb. 2, 2021, 4:49 p.m.

With 171 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 271289.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2946 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 171 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 259 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 266859 the recovery rate is 98.37 percent.

As many as 1 person have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2030. There are 2400 are active cases in the country.

