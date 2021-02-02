Dense Fog And Cold Wave Persists Over Parts Of Southern Nepal

Dense Fog And Cold Wave Persists Over Parts Of Southern Nepal

Feb. 2, 2021, 7:30 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountainous regions.

There will be generally cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. According to Meteorological forecasting Division, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions.

Dense fog is likely to persist over parts of terai for few days. Cold wave conditions are expected to persist in terai. A western disturbance is currently over Jammu and Kashmir. It has partial effect of over Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Government Calls For Immediate Release Of Myanmar’s Civilian Leaders
Feb 02, 2021
PM Oli Inaugurated Nepal’s Largest 400 kV Dhalkbar Substation
Feb 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 85 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 159 New Cases, 264 Recovery And 0 Deaths
Feb 01, 2021
China Offers 300,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Grant To Nepal
Feb 01, 2021

More on Weather

Nepal Weather Forecast For February 1: Dense Fog Will Continue In Terai Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In Hilly Region Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Update And Forecast For January 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Update And Forecast For January 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecasting For January 27: Fair In The Rest Of Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Government Calls For Immediate Release Of Myanmar’s Civilian Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2021
United Nations Leads World Condemnation Of Coup In Myanmar By Agencies Feb 02, 2021
Commitment Towards GHGs Emission Reduction By Batu Uprety Feb 01, 2021
PM Oli Inaugurated Nepal’s Largest 400 kV Dhalkbar Substation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2021
Nepali Army Holding Regular Drill With APCs In Kathmandu Valley Tonight By Agencies Feb 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 85 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75