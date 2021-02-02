NEPAL INVESTMENT BANK LTD Progress Despite Difficulty

Led by renowned banker and chairman Prithivi Bahadur Pande, Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) announced a total of 18.5 Percent Dividend despite the effects of COVID-19

Feb. 2, 2021, 10:58 a.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

The real test of leadership is not when everything is sailing smooth. Leadership is oftentimes tested during a crisis. The way a leader behaves and acts during a crisis will establish their credentials as a good leader or a poor one.

Very often, the unpredictable nature of crises means that leaders have no time to prepare. It is very much a do or be destroyed situation. Additionally, there’s no telling how long a crisis will take to blow over. The time period can range from a day or two to over a few years.

Honesty and confidence are important things leaders need to display. The quality of leadership of any organization matters at the time of crisis. This is what Nepal Investment Bank has shown by safely navigating COVID-19 crisis and placing the bank on a track of recovery. Chaired by experienced and renowned banker Pande, NIBL is able to achieve progress despite complete lockdown of the country.

Chairman Pande and his family members also got infected with COVID-19. Even as he was hospitalized for a few days, he continued his efforts to minimize the damage to bank’s overall performance giving direction and taking appropriate steps.

Along with other sectors, the nationwide lockdown announced by the government had also disrupted the transaction and day to day activities of the bank for a few weeks. However, NIBL is able to minimize the loss. Nepal Investment Bank Limited (NIBL) has announced a decision to distribute 18.5 % total dividend, composed of 13 % bonus shares and 5.5% cash, on its total paid-up capital.

Successfully concluding its 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the fiscal year 2076-77 on 21st January, 2021 at its head office, Durbar Marg, the bank announced the decision. Chaired by the bank chairman Prithivi Bahadur Pandé, the shareholders were informed in the meeting of the bank’s decision to distribute 18.5 % total dividend.

The AGM highlighted the Bank's major achievements in the fiscal year 2076-77, future plans, performance targets and strategies.

Taking in to consideration the Pandemic circumstances, the decision was taken to conduct the meeting through a virtual medium.

During the year, NIBL earned an operating profit of NPR 3.51 billion. The net profit of the bank for FY 2076/77 stood at NPR 2.42billion with paid-up capital to reach NPR 14.24 billion. In the FY 2076/77, NIBL’s deposits have increased to NPR 166 billion from the previous year’s total NPR 152 billion. Similarly, the total lending has reached NPR 141 billion compared to NPR 127 billion from the previous year.

NIBL has been catering to its customers from 83 branches, 128 ATMs, 20 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 59 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.

Thanks to its leadership, NIBL has come up with some packages of profit to its shareholders.

A Correspondent

HOTEL ANNAPURNA Shut For Now
Feb 02, 2021
CHANDA RANA Call To Save Rhinos
Jan 31, 2021
HIMALAYA SHUMSHER RANA Life At 94
Jan 30, 2021
INDIA GIFTS VACCINE Sign Of Closeness
Jan 29, 2021
NEPAL COVID-19 Vaccine Launched
Jan 29, 2021

More on Economy

PM Oli Inaugurated Nepal’s Largest 400 kV Dhalkbar Substation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal And The World Bank Launch Nepal Urban Governance Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
NIBL Has Started Consolidated Banking Operations With City Express Finance Company Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Global IME Bank Ltd Launches Cashless Transaction In Nakkhu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Pathao Nepal Signed An Agreement To Provide Insurance To Tts Customers And Riders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
NOC Has Started A Study On Building A Pipeline From Charaali And Silliguri By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Reports 85 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 171 New Cases, 259 Recovery And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2021
HOTEL ANNAPURNA Shut For Now By A Correspondent Feb 02, 2021
Nepal Government Calls For Immediate Release Of Myanmar’s Civilian Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2021
United Nations Leads World Condemnation Of Coup In Myanmar By Agencies Feb 02, 2021
Dense Fog And Cold Wave Persists Over Parts Of Southern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75