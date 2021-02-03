COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 142 New Cases, 206 Recovery And 1 Deaths

With 142 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 271431.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3597 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 142 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 206 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 267065 the recovery rate is 98.39 percent.

As many as one people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2031. There are 2335 are active cases in the country.