Myanmar Needs A Form Of Democracy That Suits Its Reality: Coup Leader General Min Aung Hlaing

The chief of Myanmar's military has defended the coup against the government of the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, citing an unsubstantiated allegation of fraud in the general election.

The country's state-run television on Tuesday reported a statement to the nation by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

This is his first statement since the military detained Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and senior members of the ruling National League for Democracy.

The general said there were irregularities in more than 10 million votes in the election held last November, but no investigation was conducted.

He also said it was inevitable that the military took power because a new government was being formed.

The general told a meeting of senior military officials that the country needs to move towards a form of democracy that suits its reality, and that caution is needed so as not to make mistakes.

The NLD scored a landslide victory in the election.

Sources at the ruling party say the military has released some of the people it detained, including cabinet ministers who are believed to have been dismissed in the coup. They are said to be in good health.

But the sources say Aung San Suu Kyi is still under house arrest at her home in the capital of Naypyitaw and communication with the outside remains cut off.