Light Rainfall Is Likely In Krnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces

Feb. 4, 2021, 7:49 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province, partly cloudy in the hilly areas in rest of the Province, and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and SudurPaschim Province. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

