Light Rainfall Is Likely In Krnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and SudurPaschim Province. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.