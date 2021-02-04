Police Arrested 80 Demonstrators From Kathmandu

More than 80 strike enforcers have been detained from different parts of the Kathmandu Valley.

According to police, the general strike enforced by the Dahal-Nepal faction of ruling Nepal Communist Party has affected normal life across the nation. According to the Nepal Police, the vehicular movement is low across the country today. Among the detainees are NCP standing committee member Asta Laxmi Shakya, Hitman Shakya and Amrita Thapa Magar.

The vehicular flow is gradually increasing on the roads in the valley now. The Ministry of Home Affairs has urged all to operate their vehicular enterprises, business, industries and professional works without any hesitation.