Kathmandu Valley Registers 58 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2799 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 58 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 58 cases, Kathmandu districts records 43 cases followed by Lalitpur 12 and Bhaktapur 3. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

At present, there are 1,280 active coronavirus cases in Kathmandu while the number of the same in Lalitpur is 50 and that in Bhaktapur is 15.

With 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 271707.