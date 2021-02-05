Westerly Wind To Bring Rain Across Nepal

Westerly Wind To Bring Rain Across Nepal

Feb. 5, 2021, 4:54 p.m.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country with chances of precipitation in most places due to the influence of the Westerly wind today reports RSS.

According to national news agency, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology stated that light rainfall is taking place in some places of western Nepal since the morning today. Snowfall has occurred in the high mountainous region.

There is possibility of light to moderate rainfall taking place in the eastern and central regions of the country towards the afternoon and evening today, meteorologist Meen Kumar Aryal said.

"There is no possibility of heavy precipitation occurring as the Westerly is not fully active. Only light to moderate precipitation is likely to occur," he said.

Rainfall 7.8 millimetres has occurred in the western region of the country today. The influence of this weather system will last until Saturday evening and the weather will be clear from Sunday.

It is generally cloudy in the Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces and partly cloudy in Bagmati province. The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country tonight with chances of light rainfall in many places of the hilly region of Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Bagmati provinces and at some places of Province no 1 reports national news agency.

Meanwhile, the weather update shared by the Meteorological Forecasting Division shows that the minimum temperature in Kathmandu Valley was 3.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature 20.0 degrees Celsius today.

Similarly, the lowest minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jiri and the highest minimum temperature of 13.0 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dhangadhi today report RSS.

Agencies

Johnson & Johnson Asks US To Approve Single-dose COVID Jab
Feb 05, 2021
Aung San Suu Kyi Could Face Prolonged Detention
Feb 04, 2021
Myanmar Needs A Form Of Democracy That Suits Its Reality: Coup Leader General Min Aung Hlaing
Feb 03, 2021
UK Fundraising Hero Captain Sir Tom Moore DiesWith COVID
Feb 03, 2021
Nepal Top Recipient Of India Aid
Feb 02, 2021

More on Weather

Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely At Some Places Of Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 14 minutes ago
Light Rainfall Is Likely In Krnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Weather Update And Forecast For February 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Dense Fog And Cold Wave Persists Over Parts Of Southern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
Nepal Weather Forecast For February 1: Dense Fog Will Continue In Terai Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In Hilly Region Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

PM Oli Calls People To Defeat Splinter And Betrayers In General Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Registers 58 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 105 New Cases, 272 Recovery And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2021
Nepal To Export Electricity To India And Bangladesh: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2021
Biden Gives 1st Foreign Policy Speech By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2021
Johnson & Johnson Asks US To Approve Single-dose COVID Jab By Agencies Feb 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75