Westerly Wind To Bring Rain Across Nepal

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country with chances of precipitation in most places due to the influence of the Westerly wind today reports RSS.

According to national news agency, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology stated that light rainfall is taking place in some places of western Nepal since the morning today. Snowfall has occurred in the high mountainous region.

There is possibility of light to moderate rainfall taking place in the eastern and central regions of the country towards the afternoon and evening today, meteorologist Meen Kumar Aryal said.

"There is no possibility of heavy precipitation occurring as the Westerly is not fully active. Only light to moderate precipitation is likely to occur," he said.

Rainfall 7.8 millimetres has occurred in the western region of the country today. The influence of this weather system will last until Saturday evening and the weather will be clear from Sunday.

It is generally cloudy in the Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces and partly cloudy in Bagmati province. The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country tonight with chances of light rainfall in many places of the hilly region of Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Bagmati provinces and at some places of Province no 1 reports national news agency.

Meanwhile, the weather update shared by the Meteorological Forecasting Division shows that the minimum temperature in Kathmandu Valley was 3.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature 20.0 degrees Celsius today.

Similarly, the lowest minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jiri and the highest minimum temperature of 13.0 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dhangadhi today report RSS.