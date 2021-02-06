COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 99 New Cases,248 Recovery And No Deaths

With 99 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 271806.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2794 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 99 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 248persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 267813 the recovery rate is 98.59 percent.

There were no death from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2035. There are 1959 are active cases in the country.