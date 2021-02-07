Bhagirrathi Was raped Before Murder

Preliminary Investigation Suggests Bhagirrathi Was raped Before Murder

Feb. 7, 2021, 4:09 p.m.

A massive protests rally held in Attariya demanding justice for Bhagirathi Bhatta, a teenager, who was raped and killed two days ago.

People have taken to the streets demanding a fair investigation into the case to ensure justice for the victim. Students have been staging demonstrations asking for speedy investigation and to bring the culprit to books. The protesters are also demanding that the culprit be made public reports The Himalayan Times.

According to the Spokesperson of Sudur Pashchim Province Police, Senior Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Singh, the police are close to cracking the case since the preliminary investigations were carried out satisfactorily.

Justice-for-Bhagarathi-2.jpg

Along with the provincial police, a team of Central Investigation Bureau led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police is carrying out the investigation. Meanwhile, the chief of Province Police Deputy Inspector General Uttam Kumar Subedi has left for Baitadi from Dhangadhi on Sunday morning. Bhagirathi, who had gone missing after leaving school on Wednesday, was found dead in a nearby community forest.

Agencies

