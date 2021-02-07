India Asks States To Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccination

India Asks States To Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccination

Feb. 7, 2021, 8:38 a.m.

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s government urged states and union territories on Saturday to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations after a review found “substantial” room for speeding up the programme.

India started what it says in the world’s biggest vaccination programme on Jan. 16, aiming to reach 300 million people by July-August.

Twelve states and union territories have vaccinated 60% of their healthcare workers so far but many need to improve their performance, the government said after a review by the federal health secretary.

It said in a statement there remains “substantial scope for improvement in the number of average vaccinations per vaccination session.”

India vaccinated about 3 million healthcare workers in the first two weeks of the campaign - an average of just over 200,000 a day - but will have to accelerate to meet its summer coverage target.

The government asked states to schedule all healthcare workers for vaccination at least once by Feb. 20 and all frontline workers by March 6.

India, the world’s most populous country after China, is relying on the CoWIN app to link beneficiaries with vaccines despite initial glitches in the software which slowed the vaccination programme.

India has officially reported more than 10.8 million infections, the world’s highest after the United States, though its daily cases have come down sharply since a mid-September peak of nearly 100,000. The death toll is almost 155,000.

Reuters logo.png

REUTERS

China Approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 Vaccine For General Public Use
Feb 07, 2021
Over 104.9 Million Vaccine Doses Have Been Administered
Feb 04, 2021
India's Active COVID-19 Cases Fall
Jan 31, 2021
U.S., Staying In WHO, To Join COVID Vaccine Push For Poor Nations: Fauci
Jan 21, 2021
India To Supply Bhutan AstraZeneca And Oxford University Vaccine From Tomorrow
Jan 19, 2021

More on India

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst : At least 125 Missing, 7 Bodies Recovered By Agencies 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
Glacier Burst In Uttarakhand Triggers Massive Flood By Agencies 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
Nepal Top Recipient Of India Aid By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago
Minor Blast Near Israel Embassy In New Delhi: States, Airports On Alert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
India Celebnrates Republic Day 2021 By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
PM Modi Launches “World’s Largest” Vaccination Campaign In India By Agencies 3 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 119 New Cases, 260 Recovery And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2021
Bhagirrathi Was raped Before Murder By Agencies Feb 07, 2021
NIBL Facilitated Ten K2 Summiteers And Provide One Million Rupees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2021
Nepal Administered Les Than 200000 COVID-19 Vaccine Jab In First 10 Days By Agencies Feb 07, 2021
China Approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 Vaccine For General Public Use By REUTERS Feb 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75