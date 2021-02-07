Thick Fog Is Likely In Terai Region

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There will be thick fog likely to occur at some areas in the terai regions. Slightly rise in day time temperature.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. No significant trend in night time temperature.
