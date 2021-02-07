Uttarakhand Glacier Burst : At least 125 Missing, 7 Bodies Recovered

Feb. 7, 2021, 7:12 p.m.

Around 150 labourers working at the Rishiganga power project are also feared missing as they may have been directly affected by the disaster reports The Indian Express.

Uttarakhand glacier burst live updates: At least 50 workers trapped inside a tunnel in Rishiganga are feared dead after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday morning and damaged the Rishiganga dam on Alaknanda river. Three bodies have been recovered so far.

Around 150 labourers working at the Rishiganga power project are also feared missing as they may have been directly affected by the disaster, State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal told news agency PTI.”Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site,” she said.

Etnon4GUYAMKuW-.jpg

EtnomZtVkAA_7UM.jpg

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has spoken to officials of the state disaster management and Chamoli administration. All districts are on high alert and people have been warned not to venture near the Ganga river. He also appealed to people to not spread rumours through old flood videos.

