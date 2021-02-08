Kathmandu Valley Logs 58 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3333 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 58 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 58 cases, Kathmandu districts records 45 cases followed by Lalitpur 11 and Bhaktapur 2. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

At present, there are 1,073 active coronavirus cases in Kathmandu while number of the same in Lalitpur is 32 and that in Bhaktapur is 15.500 people have succumbed to the contagion in Kathmandu while 161 fatalities have been reported in Lalitpur and 115 in Bhaktapur, so far.

With 130 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272055