Weather Update For February 8 Across Nepal

Feb. 8, 2021, 7:11 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. The minimum temperature of Kathmandu Valley is 1 degree Celsius.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
Feb 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 119 New Cases, 260 Recovery And 3 Deaths
Feb 07, 2021
NIBL Facilitated Ten K2 Summiteers And Provide One Million Rupees
Feb 07, 2021
Thick Fog Is Likely In Terai Region
Feb 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Registers 66 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 06, 2021

