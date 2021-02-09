COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 160 New Cases, 165 Recovery And 2 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 160 New Cases, 165 Recovery And 2 Deaths

Feb. 9, 2021, 4:27 p.m.

With 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272215.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4309 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as130 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 165 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 268431 the recovery rate is 98.61 percent.

There was 2 death from the virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2045. There are 1744 are active cases in the country.

