Earthquake Measuring 5.4 Richter Scales Rocks Taplejung District

National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre stated that an earthquake measuring 5.4 ML on the Richter scale shook Taplejunj district early today morning.
The center said that the tremor was felt at 7:35 am local time with its epicenter near Olangchung Gola of Phaktanglung Rural Municipality in Taplejung district.
No damage or injuries have been reported.
