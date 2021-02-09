Earthquake Measuring 5.4 Richter Scales Rocks Taplejung District

Earthquake Measuring 5.4 Richter Scales Rocks Taplejung District

Feb. 9, 2021, 4:37 p.m.

National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre stated that an earthquake measuring 5.4 ML on the Richter scale shook Taplejunj district early today morning.

The center said that the tremor was felt at 7:35 am local time with its epicenter near Olangchung Gola of Phaktanglung Rural Municipality in Taplejung district.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

Agencies

Hitendra Dev Shakya Appointed As The MD Of NEA
Feb 09, 2021
Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Begins 300,000 Doses To Be Rolled Out
Feb 09, 2021
Modi, Biden agreed Democratic Process Must Be Upheld In Myanmar
Feb 09, 2021
Over 100 Million People Have Gotten Coronavirus Shot
Feb 09, 2021
More Data Needed On AstraZeneca Vaccine: WHO
Feb 09, 2021

More on National

Nepal And France Second Bilateral Consultation Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours ago
UK Committed To Continue Support To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 20 minutes ago
Construction Of Head Works Of Melamchi Water Supply To Complete In Two Months By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
NEPAL-ISRAEL Friends In Need By A Correspondent 6 days, 5 hours ago
NEPAL-INDIA RELATIONS Closed Narratives By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 1 day ago
CHANDA RANA Call To Save Rhinos By A Correspondent 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Hitendra Dev Shakya Appointed As The MD Of NEA By Agencies Feb 09, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 160 New Cases, 165 Recovery And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2021
Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Begins 300,000 Doses To Be Rolled Out By Agencies Feb 09, 2021
Modi, Biden agreed Democratic Process Must Be Upheld In Myanmar By Agencies Feb 09, 2021
Over 100 Million People Have Gotten Coronavirus Shot By Agencies Feb 09, 2021
More Data Needed On AstraZeneca Vaccine: WHO By Agencies Feb 09, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75