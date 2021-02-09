Over 100 Million People Have Gotten Coronavirus Shot

Scientists say more than 100 million people across the world have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Data posted online by the researchers, including from the University of Oxford, showed that the total number of people who got at least one dose stood at 101.57 million as of Sunday.

The United States had the largest number of people who were given at least one dose, at 31.58 million. This was followed by China at 31.2 million, and the United Kingdom at 12.01 million.

The United Arab Emirates has seen about 41 percent of its population receive at least one dose. The percentages were around 40 percent for Israel, 18 percent for the UK and nine percent for the US.

Last week, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said almost 130 countries have yet to administer any coronavirus vaccines.

Researchers at Duke University in the US said about 4.2 billion doses went to high-income countries as of late last month, whereas middle- and low-income nations secured some 2.4 billion.

Experts said countries like China, Russia and India have engaged in "vaccine diplomacy" across Asia, Africa and South America, by supplying vaccines they developed or produced to countries in those regions.