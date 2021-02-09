Partly Cloudy Gandaki, Lumbni, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Partly Cloudy Gandaki, Lumbni, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Feb. 9, 2021, 7:26 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the western high mountainous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And France Second Bilateral Consultation Mechanism
Feb 08, 2021
UK Committed To Continue Support To Nepal
Feb 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 58 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 130 New Cases, 194 Recovery And 7 Deaths
Feb 08, 2021
Weather Update For February 8 Across Nepal
Feb 08, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Update For February 8 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Thick Fog Is Likely In Terai Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Update And Forecast For February 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Westerly Wind To Bring Rain Across Nepal By Agencies 3 days, 18 hours ago
Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely At Some Places Of Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Light Rainfall Is Likely In Krnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Begins 300,000 Doses To Be Rolled Out By Agencies Feb 09, 2021
Modi, Biden agreed Democratic Process Must Be Upheld In Myanmar By Agencies Feb 09, 2021
Over 100 Million People Have Gotten Coronavirus Shot By Agencies Feb 09, 2021
More Data Needed On AstraZeneca Vaccine: WHO By Agencies Feb 09, 2021
Myanmar Military Leader Addresses Nation After Coup By Agencies Feb 09, 2021
Nepal And France Second Bilateral Consultation Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75