Kathmandu Valley Registers 65 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3333 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 65 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 58 cases, Kathmandu districts records 55 cases followed by Lalitpur 4 and Bhaktapur 6. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

At present, there are 1,081 active coronavirus cases in Kathmandu while number of the same in Lalitpur is 18 and that in Bhaktapur is 24.

With 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272349.