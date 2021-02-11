Nepal To Discourage Women Below 40 To Visit Foreign Countries

Women rights activists condemned the decision of the government is preparing to amend the Immigration Procedure-2008 restricting movement of Nepali women is against the spirit of constitution.

According to proposed amendment, Department of Immigration (DoI) has recommendations mandatory for Nepali women under the age 40 to present the concerned ward office or consent of the family members before flying abroad on visit visa is

According to The Rising Nepal, the Department of Immigration (DoI) is going to amend the procedure to tighten the visit visa for Nepalis women aged below 40 years.

Ramesh Kumar K.C., director general at the Department, told the daily thaa a proposal to this regard was submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs two weeks ago by the Department.

A recommendation team led by Undersecretary Rudra Prasad Pandit was formed a few months ago, and based on the recommendation, the final draft of the report to amend the immigration’s procedure was tabled at the Home Ministry for endorsement by the Cabinet, DG K.C. said.

“As per the recommendation report, the Department has proposed to the Ministry that the consent of the ward office and family members is mandatory for women aged below 40 years before going abroad on a visit visa,” K.C. said.

He said trafficking of Nepali women travelling to Africa and Gulf countries on visit visa is on the rise.

According to him, the Department’s investigation has shown that human trafficking has increased under the cover of visit visa and it is being tightened legally to control it.

The Immigration Department had formed an investigation committee led by under secretary Pandit after it was revealed that human trafficking was taking place on the cover of a visit visa.