Trump Impeachment Trial Intensifies With Footage

Trump Impeachment Trial Intensifies With Footage

Feb. 11, 2021, 7:20 a.m.

The impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump intensified on Wednesday, with Democrats showing footage of him alleging election irregularities to supporters.

The second day of the trial began with opening statements delivered by Democratic House managers, who are presenting the case for impeachment.

Trump is alleged to have incited an insurrection at the Capitol, which was stormed by his supporters on January 6.

A Democrat Representative showed videos of Trump taken around the voting day of the presidential election in November. The footage showed Trump claiming to supporters that there were irregularities in the election, despite a lack of clear evidence.

The Representative alleged that Trump fanned his supporters' frustration which led to the violent attack on the Capitol. The lawmaker said Trump's responsibility for the incident was clear.

Trump's lawyers are scheduled to make their case following the opening statements, which are due to continue through Thursday. They are expected to plead his innocence on the grounds of freedom of expression.

At a US impeachment trial, a two-thirds majority in the Senate must vote to convict.

The ongoing trial is expected to find Trump not guilty, with many Republicans standing by their stance that the trial itself is unconstitutional.

There are also concerns among Democrats over the potential impact of a prolonged impeachment trial on Congressional debate on bills as well as the appointment of officials by the administration of President Joe Biden.

Many analysts say a verdict is likely to be reached soon.

Agencies

China Bans BBC World News From Broadcasting
Feb 12, 2021
Vaccination To Second Priority Persons From Feb 14
Feb 12, 2021
Biden's First Call With Xi
Feb 11, 2021
Nepal To Discourage Women Below 40 To Visit Foreign Countries
Feb 11, 2021
WHO: 3 Coronavirus Variants Spreading
Feb 11, 2021

More on US And Canada

Trump Impeachment: Senate Says Trial Is Constitutional And Can Go Ahead By Agencies 2 days, 18 hours ago
Biden Gives 1st Foreign Policy Speech By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Biden Announces Executive Orders To Tackle Climate Change By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
US Senate Confirms Antony Blinken As US Secretary Of State By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
US Passes 25m COVID Cases By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Biden Signs 10 Executive Orders As Part Of 'Wartime' Covid Plan By Agencies 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Registers 59 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 12, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 127 New Cases, 136 Recovery And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 12, 2021
China Bans BBC World News From Broadcasting By Agencies Feb 12, 2021
Vaccination To Second Priority Persons From Feb 14 By Agencies Feb 12, 2021
NCP Leader Jhankri Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 12, 2021
Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 12, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75