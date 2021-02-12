Kathmandu Valley Registers 59 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 12, 2021, 5:14 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 59 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3999 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 59 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 59 cases, Kathmandu districts records 44 cases followed by Lalitpur 12 and Bhaktapur 3. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

With 127 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272557.

