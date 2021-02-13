COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 57 New Cases, 133 Recovery And 0 Deaths

With 57 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272614.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 1901 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 57 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 133 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 268929 the recovery rate is 98.65 percent.

There were no death from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2054. There are 1631are active cases in the country.