Light Rain Is Possible At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions Of Province 1

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region tonight.